Taco Bell's Fried Chicken Shell Taco, the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Is Back

The world of fast food continues to have more takes on chicken than the Bluth family.

Starting May 20, Taco Bell is bringing back its Naked Chicken Chalupa with its fried chicken taco shell. If you're a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can snag the chicken taco a day early through the chain's mobile app. The taco—some might debate how you classify it, but let's go with taco—has a shell made of fried white meat chicken, which gets loaded with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and avocado ranch sauce.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa debuted back in 2017. The company says it was its follow-up to the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, which hit the menu in 2015. If you wanted to step outside the taco chain, you might even consider it something of a successor to KFC's Double Down, which KFC previously called "the most talked-about product in KFC history."

Whether or not you decide to jump on the return of the chicken shell taco, you'll soon be able to find it for $3.49 or in the Crispy Chalupa Box for $5.99. The box also comes with a Beef Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and medium fountain drink. Though, like any item that gets a return after being labeled a "fan favorite," as Taco Bell calls this in its announcement, it's only going to be on the menu for a little while. The announcement doesn't specify when it'll disappear, but that's how these things go.