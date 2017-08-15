Taco Bell's Insane Taco With a Fried Egg Shell Is Launching Nationwide

When Taco Bell first teased a bizarre breakfast taco with a shell made entirely out of a fried egg back in April, the clock started ticking down to the day when the chain would unleash the insane stunt food nationwide. Whether you’re ready for it or not, that day — may it be remembered accordingly — is almost here.
Taco Bell announced on Tuesday that the aptly named Naked Egg Taco will officially debut at its restaurants across the country on Thursday, August 31. In case it hasn’t hit you yet, the taco is basically inside-out: It’s made by stuffing crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese into a folded fried egg shell. In other words, T-Bell is applying the same madness it used to create the Naked Chicken Chalupa’s fried chicken shell to simultaneously innovate and bastardize the most important meal of the day.
T-Bell said it’s celebrating the big launch with with brunch-like “Bell & Breakfast” events across the country, where you’ll have the chance to taste the Naked Egg Taco before it arrives in stores. The first event will take place on August 17 in New York, followed by Laguna Beach, California on August 25, Austin on August 26, and Chicago on August 27. Reservations for the events are now available on OpenTable, with additional availability coming in the lead up to August 31, according to a press release.
If you prefer to have a more modest breakfast taco and potentially egg-free fingers, Taco Bell said it will also serve a “dressed” version of the Naked Egg Taco in a Gordita Flatbread. If anything, that’s probably your best bet if you want to douse the thing with the chain’s recently released Breakfast Salsa, or if you want to retain an ounce or two of dignity while eating breakfast.
