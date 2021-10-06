Taco Bell's New Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Just Hit Menus Nationwide

Taco Bell is constantly serving up innovations in the tacosphere. Whether it's a Doritos taco shell or a taco-sandwich hybrid, the fourth meal maker is always ahead of the curve. It should come as no surprise to Taco Bell regulars that its latest innovation is yet another home run.

Taco Bell just released a Cantina Crispy Melt Taco nationwide, according to Foodbeast. The cheese-forward creation, first introduced at select locations in the Detroit area, is the stuff of cheese-lovers' dreams and lactose intolerant folks' nightmares. It features a crispy white corn shell with seasoned beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, melted nacho cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend tucked inside. The new menu offering can be vegetarian if you swap the beef for black beans.

In celebration of its cheese-filled masterpiece, Taco Bell is giving rewards members a chance to snag a bite before anyone else. The Cantina Crispy Melt Taco will be available to those customers through today via placing an order through the mobile app.

Everyone else will have to practice patience. Taco Bell's new taco will be available nationwide on October 7.