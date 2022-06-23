Taco Bell Adds New $2 Cheesy Double Beef Burritos, Brings Back Crispy Chicken Tacos

Taco Bell is back at it with some new menu options that'll help make your transition from June to July as cheesy as ever. The chain known for giving fans loaded burritos is staying the course with the launch of its new Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.

The value menu-ish newcomer sports layers of nacho cheese sauce with double the amount of flavorful seasoned beef as a Burrito Supreme. The new menu option also features a three cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, and seasoned rice, all combined in a warm flour tortilla. If you want to kick things up a notch, you can add jalapeños for some spice. Perhaps the best thing about the new Cheesy Double Beef Burrito is that it's only $2. It's not the cheapest item on the menu, but it sounds like a deal to us.