Taco Bell Will Have Chicken Wings in the New Year

Starting on January 6, and for one week only, Taco Bell customers will be able to get their hands on Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Wings.

The seven-day special will feature five bone-in wings coated in flavorful Mexican queso seasoning, crisped to perfection, and served along with signature spicy ranch dipping sauce. The Crispy Chicken Wings on-the-go box will be available nationwide for $5.99.

And the wings are just one of the latest creations from the culinary geniuses at the Taco Bell test kitchen. Also newly available starting on December 23 is the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa.