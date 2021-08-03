Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.

The new $7 Deluxe Cravings Box comes with a Beef Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, and chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce. Taco Bell will also throw in a medium fountain drink to round out your meal. The $7 Deluxe Cravings Box is Taco Bell's biggest bundle yet, but it's starting off small as a limited test launch at the chain's locations in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, according to a press release.

Notably absent from the $7 Deluxe Cravings Box are Taco Bell's new $1 Flatbread Tacos and Nacho Fries, which recently returned to menus nationwide. That's not to say you can't add one or both to your order, of course.

The burrito purveyor recently brought back its beloved Nacho Fries nationwide, as well as a new take on the menu favorite: Loaded Taco Fries. The new iteration features Nacho Fries topped with seasoned beef, crunchy red tortilla strips, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and spicy ranch sauce. It might be worth it to splurge a little.