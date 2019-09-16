Taco Bell Is Making Giant Boxes of Nachos and We Want Them Now

Taco Bell has put us on a roller coaster of emotions lately. The chain discontinued the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada, brought back the Triple Double Crunchwrap, killed off nine menu items in a major overhaul, and launched the all-new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. Thankfully, the latest from T-Bell is all good news: the arrival of giiiiant boxes of nachos.
As if to recapture our hearts, Taco Bell is creating a new Nachos Party Pack, the biggest box of nachos it has ever released. Ever. I have to admit I'm intrigued.
For $7.99, you essentially get a cardboard vat of tortilla chips smothered with refried beans, Taco Bell's classic seasoned beef, gooey nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guac, and a whole bunch of jalapeños. You can be the hero at every game night if you show up with these bad boys. Just don't forget to grab some Fire Sauce.
Unfortunately, the giant Nachos Party Pack is only available as part of a test run at Taco Bell locations in Birmingham, Alabama (for now). In life, as in Taco Bell, there are peaks and valleys. We're awaiting the peak where we can get our hands on a party-sized amount of nachos, but -- until then -- we'll peruse the "new" vegetarian menu and continuing mourning our fallen Taco Bell brethren.
'Mindhunter's' Holt McCallany Talks About His Favorite Serial Killers Over Tequila
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.