Taco Bell's New Burrito Is Stuffed with Nacho Fries and Steak

Taco Bell is celebrating the return of its Nacho Fries with new menu items incorporating the beloved fries into a burrito that is guaranteed to become a new favorite. Since the Nacho Fries first appeared on the menu in 2018, they've been an elusive favorite appearing and disappearing a total of eight times.

This time, the return includes continued menu innovation. The Steak Nacho Fries Burrito is filled with the Nacho Fries, covered in Mexican spices, piled in with steak, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, Cheddar cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, and nacho sauce. All of that is wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.

Like the fries themselves, the Steak Nacho Fries will not be on the menu for long. So if you want to try this new item, you better act quickly before it's gone. You can get your hands on one of the new burritos for just $3.99. The Steak Nacho Fries Burrito will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide, but you can double-check it is at your local chain through the Taco Bell website.

Hungry for more? You can also get the Nacho Fries as part of the Nacho Fries Box meal, which includes the fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink. You can get that for $5.49. And if you're maybe not in the mood for a whole extra meal, consider just adding a regular order of Nacho Fries to go with your Steak Nacho Fries Burrito for just $1.49.