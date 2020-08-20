News Taco Bell's New Stores Will Feature 2 Drive-Thrus, 'Bellhops' & More Indoor seating at Taco Bell restaurants is taking a backseat.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

If it isn't obvious from the recent petition to save Taco Bell's potato menu items, the chain has a disturbingly loyal following. Thing is, loyal fast food following -- plus COVID-19 -- often equals absurd drive-thru lines, especially when beloved chains are constantly luring us in with free and cheap food deals. But Taco Bell, unlike a concerning percentage of America, recognizes that COVID-19 is and will continue to be an issue for a while longer, or else recognizes our desire to socialize diminishing with the rise of each new app. The chain's new design concept, insistently called "Go Mobile," features two drive-thru lanes, curbside pick-up, and even "smart kitchen technology." In a press release on August 20, Taco Bell announced that its first anti-social-friendly restaurant will open in early 2021.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

"With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers rapidly changing needs has never been more important," said Taco Bell's Global CCO Mike Grams in the release. "The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points." The company said these new Go Mobile locations will be substantially smaller -- around 1,325sqft instead of the typical 2,500sqft -- and will have kitchen technology synched with the Taco Bell apps. Because of that, restaurants will be able to detect when guests get to the restaurant and suggest the quickest route for pick-up, via the app. These locations will also offer tablet ordering in drive-thrus and curbside, brought to customers via "bellhops." Yes, Taco Bell bellhops. Nice.

Courtesy of Taco BEll

While we've seen most fast food chains adjust their business practices to suit pandemic safety guidelines, Taco Bell is the first to incorporate social distancing into the actual structure of its buildings. We're looking forward to seeing the ways our favorite companies lean further into this Black Mirror episode we call life.

