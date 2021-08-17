Taco Bell Is Making New TRUFF Hot Sauce Burritos & Nacho Fries

Taco Bell’s ever-popular Nacho Fries made their seventh comeback to menus earlier this summer with a new Loaded Taco option. Now, to up the ante a bit, the chain has teamed up with the truffle hot sauce brand TRUFF to create all-new, truffle-flavored menu items. They're unlike anything the Crunchwrap purveyor has served.

The collab has led to two new menu items currently available as part of a test launch: Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and the Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito, according to a Taco Bell spokesperson.

The Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries are made with a base of the seasoned fries topped with steak, new TRUFF Nacho Cheese Sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, and reduced-fat sour cream. The Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito has all the same ingredients as the fries, but is housed inside a warm tortilla. Notably, the cheese sauce combines T-Bell's standard nacho cheese and TRUFF hot sauce, which adds a unique blend of truffle and red chili pepper. It's savory and spicy. And cheesy.

The launch of the new items marks a history moment for Taco Bell, as it's the first time the chain has partnered with another brand on a sauce. TRUFF seems to be the perfect candidate for the job—even Oprah loves it. Nick Guillen, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF said, “Together, we’ve created an unexpected mashup of TRUFF and Taco Bell sauces that is distinctively delicious. We are excited to share this game-changing sauce and elevate the conventions of fast food.”

For those of you looking to score the new collab items, they're unfortunately only being tested in Newport Beach, California until August 31. Road trip anyone? These fries sound too good to pass up.