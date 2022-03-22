Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

Taco Bell is starting its year-long 60th-anniversary celebration by collaborating with Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised . Taco Bell employees will receive an exclusive Born X Raised shirt to commemorate this milestone in the brand's history as part of the partnership.

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years.

Together the brands are not only launching new gear for employees, but there will also be an all-new vegetarian meal. The new meal will feature fan favorites like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cinnamon Twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea and two Diablo Sauces to keep things spicy.

To put a little cherry on top of this crunch-wrapped celebration, the Taco Bell Foundation is donating $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to honor its Southern California roots.

Although fans of Taco Bell won't be able to get a cool T-shirt, they can order the anniversary meal exclusively through the app or website. The vegetarian meal will start at $8.99, and a Taco Bell spokesperson told Thrillist that the new combo should be available for 60 days.