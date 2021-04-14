Here's a Look Inside Taco Bell's New Digital-Only Restaurant in Times Square

Although much of the past year has felt like a time loop, life still comes at ‘ya fast and, with self-driving pizza delivery robots, increased UFO sightings, and chain after chain actualizing their “restaurant of the future” concepts, it looks as though the future… might be now.

Taco Bell's latest NYC expansion, for example, is positively Jetsons-esque. Its new Times Square Cantina, which opened on April 14, features digital-only ordering at ten kiosks, and dedicated entrance for order-ahead pick up cubbies. And, perhaps most futuristic of all, dedicated Taco Bell-izens can explore the new location from near or far in 3-D online. It’s the perfect accompaniment for when you just want to order delivery, but still need a little bit off that Taco Bell experience.

There’s also a new “Bell Apple” Freeze (like, um, the Big Apple) exclusive to this location, and, perhaps best of all, because this is a Taco Bell Cantina, the new Times Square outpost also serves alcohol.

Here are some additional photos of the inside: