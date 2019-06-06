Local Police: Please Don't Call 911 When Taco Bell Runs Out of Tacos

If you live with sudden Chalupa cravings, there's a good chance you also live with the comfort of knowing that you can satisfy said cravings at your local Taco Bell just about whenever you need to. So, it's understandably shocking -- if not alarming -- when the chain somehow runs out of tacos. But is the sudden taco outage an emergency that warrants a police response? A Louisiana woman sure thought so.
On Monday, a hungry customer at the Gause Boulevard Taco Bell location in Slidell, Louisiana, straight-up called the cops to report the restaurant had run out of both soft- and hard-shell tacos, the local police department said on Twitter. While the Slidell Police acknowledged the situation as "truly a travesty," it's obviously not a crime and, as they put it, "the police can't do anything about this." Then again, laws can be changed. Call your senators.
Judging by the sympathetic tone of the tweet, it doesn't sound like the authorities are pursuing charges against the woman, but that wasn't immediately clear at the time of this writing. It's also unclear how the Taco Bell location managed to run out of tacos. After all, the chain's huge, nationwide free Doritos Locos Taco giveaway isn't until June 18.
Of course, this isn't the first time someone has called the police to complain about their fast food order (and it probably won't be the last), but it's yet another reminder to just chill the hell out when your fast food experience doesn't go as you had planned. Don't call the cops when restaurants run out of things! And definitely don't be like this guy!
