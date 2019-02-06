A Taco Bell Is Waging a Punny Sign War on a Neighboring Popeyes

We do love when the brands fight, don't we? When a brand fights a brand, a brand fights a person, or a brand fights the president, something irrepressible in us goes, huh, the brand is not people, yet it is acting like people, and then we clap and clap and clap. So anyway, here's a sign war.
The conflict started in Scottsburg, Indiana (not something one says often) after a Popeyes opened near a Taco Bell. The Take Out points out that that Taco Bell had been there for 28 years, and it didn't take kindly to a person in a chicken costume clucking around outside near its turf.
“We were pretty salty about it at first,” Whitnei Ward, the Taco Bell's general manager, explained to WAVE-3 News.
Her assistant manager, Katelyn Phillips, added: “And so, we were thinking, we got beef with that chicken.”
Meat Flowers Are Here to Give You The Best Valentine's Day
As buildings do not turn into giant mech warriors (yet), the restaurants had to express their displeasure through other means. Naturally, they used their signs.
KXAN News reports that Taco Bell shot first, proclaiming in writing, “We got beef with that chicken.” Then Popeyes retorted, “Is that all you guac?”
The exchange continued with ripostes like, “Our thighs are nacho business,” and, “Bean there. Done that. Ques closed.”
It should be noted that the chains clarified that there is, in fact, "no bad blood in this battle of the signs," according to KXAN.
Yet.
h/t KXAN, Wave-3 News, The Take Out
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.