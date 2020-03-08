These Are the Most Popular Taco Bell Potato Menu Hacks to Try Before They're Gone

As of Monday, August 3, you have just 10 days left to get your fill of Taco Bell's beloved potato-filled menu items. The Doritos Locos-slinging chain confirmed last month that it's completely removing the crispy, cubed potatoes as part of a major menu overhaul on August 13. With the depressing deadline looming, T-Bell has revealed the most popular menu items that people like to customize with potatoes, so you can enjoy 'em while you still can.

Potatoes currently come standard in menu options like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Potato Griller, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, but because Taco Bell's menu is so customizable, you can add potatoes to almost anything. For example, imagine the new Grilled Cheese Burrito made with potatoes instead of the usual rice (it's good, trust me). The starchy possibilities are near-endless. But you can't go wrong with the most popular potato customizations that people have been ordering over the years.

These are the top menu items that people love to add potatoes to, according to a Taco Bell spokesperson:

Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito

Bean Burrito

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Crunchwrap Supreme

7-Layer Burrito

Black Bean Crunchwrap

Depending on the menu item, it may make more sense to replace a default ingredient, such as rice, with potatoes rather than just adding them to the mix, but that's totally up to you. Personally, I wouldn't swap anything out for potatoes in the Crunchwrap Supreme, for example, because they'd be good in additionto everything that's already in there.

It's worth pointing out that two of the above options -- the Beefy Fritos Burrito and the 7-Layer Burrito -- are also leaving the menu with potatoes on August 13. The menu cuts come as Taco Bell adjusts to the challenges its business and employees now face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience," the company said in a statement last month. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."

If your local Taco Bell has already stopped serving potatoes ahead of schedule or you don't get a chance to eat as many as you can before they're gone, there may still be hope. When asked if the removal of potatoes means that Taco Bell's popular Nacho Fries won't return someday, a spokesperson said, "not necessarily."