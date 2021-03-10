Taco Bell's Potatoes Return on Thursday. Here's What to Order.

Potato bites are returning to the menu in the form of the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes , but as any vegetarian can probably tell you, you can also get them as a substitute for the protein in other items across the menu or just as an add-on via simple customizations. There are near endless potato possibilities, but it looks like some are better—and more popular—than others.

The Doritos Locos maker is set to unleash a new, extra-cheesy version of its Chalupa-quesadilla hybrid, the Quesalupa , on March 11. On the same day, the chain will finally reinstate its beloved potatoes on the permanent menu nationwide after removing them back in August. There will be plenty to eat between the new and returning options, so you'd better roll up to the drive-thru with a solid plan for maximum potato enjoyment.

In fact, in the lead-up to the potatoes' untimely departure from the menu last year, Taco Bell revealed the top menu items that people love to customize with potatoes. At the time, the list included the Beefy Fritos Burrito and the 7-Layer Burrito, which were also discontinued. Sadly, they're not returning, but there are still a few other options that will inspire you to go wild with potato customizations:

Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito

Bean Burrito

Crunchwrap Supreme

Black Been Crunchwrap

Those are the most popular ways to do it, though nothing's stopping you from adding potatoes to other menu items. Of course, adding potatoes will come with an extra charge, so it may be wise to stick with value menu items, such as the Beef Burrito ($1) to keep the price down. Adding Taco Bell's Nacho Fries to a Beef Burrito, for example, will set you back an extra 50 cents, so we imagine adding potato bites will cost about the same.

The best way to customize your order with potatoes—and order Taco Bell in general these days—is via the chain's mobile app. Instead of shouting your laundry list of add-on and substitutions out your car window, you can easily choose from all of the available customizations for each menu item, and place your order digitally for pickup. I did this the other day and grabbed my big bag of highly customized Crunchwraps in the drive-thru. It was a breeze.