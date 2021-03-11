Are Taco Bell's Potatoes As Good as Before? We Tasted Them To Find Out.

I woke up at 6 am this morning well aware of the notifications I'd see when I looked at my phone. It's Thursday, March 11, the day that potatoes return to the Taco Bell menu after a difficult months-long hiatus , and I set a calendar reminder for the occasion almost two months ago, when Taco Bell first announced their comeback .

What I'd forgotten when I leapt out of bed before the sun made its full ascent is that my local Taco Bell doesn't open till 10 am. I'd have to be patient before I could get my hands on the fast food chain's potatoes. Right when the store opened at 10, I ordered the two menu items I've missed most: a Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes . I placed my order with one goal in mind—to determine if Taco Bell's potatoes taste just as amazing now as they used to.

I thought that achieving my goal would be tricky. I haven't tasted Taco Bell's potatoes in several months now, so how could I really know if they taste as good as they did before? Would my memory be strong enough to draw a comparison? To my surprise, coming to a conclusion was the easiest thing I've ever done.

I bit into the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes first and a wave of delight came over me. I didn't know I could feel such joy, let alone so early in the day. The potatoes were far better than I remember them ever being. They were seasoned perfectly, soft but not mushy, and warmer and fresher than most fast food orders.

With the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, I came to the same conclusion. Of course, with the taco, the potatoes are a less prominent flavor, drowned out by the copious amounts of lettuce and spicy dressing, but the potato flavor that did come through was better than I could have asked for.

I asked a spokesperson for Taco Bell if the potato recipe is any different than it was before, or if they're prepared differently now. He told me that they are the exact same as they used to be. That leads me to believe that Taco Bell's potatoes aren't actually better than before, but simply seem better because I've been missing them for so long.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and in this case, I've never felt more in love with Taco Bell taters. May the company never take them from us again.