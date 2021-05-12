Hurry, Taco Bell's Quesalupa Is About to Leave the Menu Again

When Taco Bell brought back the beloved Quesalupa with an improved recipe, the chain warned us that it—and its 50% more cheese—wouldn’t stick around on the menu for long. Now, it looks like it’s nearly time to say goodbye to the hefty Chalupa-quesadilla hybrid, meaning you don’t have much longer to get it before it’s gone.

On Wednesday, Taco Bell made it clear that the Quesalupa’s days are numbered, with a spokesperson telling Thrillist, “Fans are encouraged to satisfy their Quesalupa craving before it leaves Taco Bell’s menu later this month.” Later this month? Well, damn. We appreciate the advance warning, though.

In case you missed the news a couple of months ago, the Quesalupa officially returned to T-Bell’s menu on March 11, sporting more cheese than ever within a refined construction. The big comeback marked the first time it appeared on the menu since it first debuted back in 2016 as part of a much-hyped Super Bowl reveal. At the time, the chain even went so far as to bill it as its “biggest food creation” ever.