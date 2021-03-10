Taco Bell's Quesalupa Is Back with 50% More Cheese Than the Original

We went into this week thinking that the biggest news we'd see from Taco Bell in the coming days would be around the return of its beloved potato menu items. Turns out we were so wrong. On Wednesday—just a day before the much-anticipated potato revival—the Doritos Locos purveyor dropped even bigger news: the Quesalupa is coming back, and in typical T-Bell fashion, it's even cheesier than before.

The Chalupa-quesadilla hybrid will official return to Taco Bell's national menu alongside potatoes on Thursday, March 11. To recap: The last time we saw the Quesalupa was back when it first debuted in 2016 as part of a super-hyped reveal during the Super Bowl. Back then, the chain billed it as its "biggest food creation" ever. Now, it's boasting about the extra cheese in the new version.

Taco Bell claims the Quesalupa now sports 50% more cheese than the original. Cheese, of course, is what sort of glues the whole thing together. The chain takes a standard Chalupa shell and fills it with a layer of melty pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses that sort of mimics the cheese-filled texture and appearance of a quesadilla. Inside, you'll find standard Taco Bell ingredients: seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream. It's kind of like taking a slice of a quesadilla, filling it with meat and toppings, and folding it to eat like a taco, but with the added crispiness of the Chalupa shell.