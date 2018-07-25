Taco Bell Queso Was Just Recalled Over a Risk of Life-Threatening Bacteria

July is starting to look like national recall month: Goldfish have been recalled, salads have been pulled from McDonald's, and on Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are now being recalled over concerns of potential botulism.
Thus far there haven't been any reported illness or complaints, CNN reports, but the salsa is being pulled as a precaution. The concern is that product separation could allow for the growth of a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), which can lead to botulism: a life-threatening form of food poisoning that involves toxins attacking the nerves.
According to a statement from Kraft Heinz, the symptoms of botulism often occur within 18 and 36 hours of eating and can include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, muscle paralysis, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. And again, this can be life-threatening, so definitely seek medical attention if you suspect you might be experiencing this illness.
The recalled quesos are in 15-ounce glass jars that have best-used-by dates between December 27, 2018, and January 23, 2019. So if you have one of those, don't eat it. Instead, bring it back to where you purchased it for an exchange, or call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704 with questions or to request a refund.
h/t CNN
