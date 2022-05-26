Taco Bell Denies Rumors It Changed Its Mexican Pizza Recipe Following Fan Speculation

Taco Bell's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza has finally returned to menus after a brief hiatus. But fans haven't exactly received it with open arms expected. In fact, many are convinced the chain changed its beloved recipe.

Fans have taken to Twitter, arguing that it seems a bit off. "Does anyone else think the Mexican pizza tastes different now that it's back?" one user wrote on social media, with another adding, "Taco Bell brought back the Mexican pizza, but it tastes different."

To backtrack briefly, Taco Bell announced plans to discontinue its beloved Mexican Pizza from menus beginning on November 5, 2020, which immediately upset fans. A petition hit the web and quickly garnered 100,000 signatures, and celebs like Dolly Parton and Doja Cat pleaded for its return. The chain eventually answered.