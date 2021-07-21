Taco Bell Just Dropped Two New Flatbread Tacos

Taco Bell continues to churn out dishes that make customers wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?" Its latest menu addition is no different. The Fourth Meal purveyor just dropped two new Flatbread Tacos, which definitely feel taco-meets-pizza but aren't quite the infamous Mexican Pizza.

The new Flatbread Tacos come in either Beefy Potato or Loaded Chicken varieties. The former features a flatbread shell topped with seasoned beef, crispy potatoes, and nacho cheese sauce. The latter is made with marinated white-meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado ranch sauce, and cheddar cheese on a flatbread shell.

Although T-Bell is advertising just two varieties, there's technically a third too: There's a vegetarian version made with black beans instead of beef or chicken. Vegans will have to sit this one out though, or get creative with their customizations.

The Beefy Potato Flatbread Taco is currently on the menu for $1, while the Loaded Chicken Flatbread Taco comes in at $1.49. There is one catch though. You have to be a Taco Bell Rewards member to wrap your hands around one of these—at least for the time being.

Taco Bell's Flatbread Tacos will be available nationwide on July 22. Those that don't want to wait an extra day can sign up for Taco Bell rewards and get in on the action early.