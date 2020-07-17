Taco Bell Is Officially Cutting More Than a Dozen Menu Items. Here's the Full List.

Earlier this week, an upsetting rumor hit the web: Taco Bell is about to remove several beloved items from its nationwide menu next month. And while we hoped the gossip was just that, the Chalupa slinger made the news official on Friday.

In an effort to simplify and streamline operations in its restaurants, Taco Bell said it's nixing more than a dozen menu items. The major menu revamp will go into effect on August 13. Here's the full list, per a press release from the company.

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller

Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller

Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Pico De Gallo

Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast)

Perhaps worst of all, a spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that Taco Bell is completely removing the potatoes used in a few of the above items from the menu, a blow to vegetarian eaters and potato fans alike.

"While change is hard, our menu will still feature our two original plant-based proteins, black beans and pinto beans," the rep said via email. "A simplified menu will leave room for continued innovation across all categories."

On the bright side, while the Quesarito was rumored to be among the menu items being discontinued, it turns out it will live on, but you'll only be able to get 'em when you order online or via Taco Bell's mobile app.