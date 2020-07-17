Taco Bell Is Officially Cutting More Than a Dozen Menu Items. Here's the Full List.
There's already a petition to bring back the potatoes.
Earlier this week, an upsetting rumor hit the web: Taco Bell is about to remove several beloved items from its nationwide menu next month. And while we hoped the gossip was just that, the Chalupa slinger made the news official on Friday.
In an effort to simplify and streamline operations in its restaurants, Taco Bell said it's nixing more than a dozen menu items. The major menu revamp will go into effect on August 13. Here's the full list, per a press release from the company.
- Grilled Steak Soft Taco
- 7-Layer Burrito
- Nachos Supreme
- Beefy Fritos Burrito
- Spicy Tostada
- Triple Layer Nachos
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco
- Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
- Cheesy Potato Loaded Griller
- Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller
- Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce
- Chips and Guacamole
- Chips and Pico De Gallo
- Mini Skillet Bowl (breakfast)
Perhaps worst of all, a spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that Taco Bell is completely removing the potatoes used in a few of the above items from the menu, a blow to vegetarian eaters and potato fans alike.
"While change is hard, our menu will still feature our two original plant-based proteins, black beans and pinto beans," the rep said via email. "A simplified menu will leave room for continued innovation across all categories."
On the bright side, while the Quesarito was rumored to be among the menu items being discontinued, it turns out it will live on, but you'll only be able to get 'em when you order online or via Taco Bell's mobile app.
"We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience," the chain stated in the press release. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."
If there's any good news here, it's that a number of new additions headed to the cravings menu, like the $5 Grande Nachos Box and $1 Beef Burrito.
In the meantime, if you're still grappling with the loss of every single potato product on Taco Bell's menu, you can sign a petition to bring them back. Let's ignite change, my hangry friends.
