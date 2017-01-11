The 5 Most Popular Foods at Taco Bell Make a Lot of Sense

Here's the full top five:

5. Nachos

4. Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco

3. Bean Burrito

2. Soft Taco

1. Crunchy Taco

Notice the pattern here? All five of the most popular menu items cost well under $2 each with the single exception of the Soft Taco, which'll set you back $2.49 if you order it with grilled steak. This isn't exactly surprising, considering you can buy three Bean Burritos for less than what you'd pay for, say, a Smothered Burrito ($4.19). No wonder the chain just introduced new $1 Double Stacked Tacos.

Taco Bell didn't release any specific numbers but said the ranking is based solely on sales. But, hey, it's probably safe to say that when people buy more expensive menu items like Crunchwraps, they're also ordering multiple cheap tacos, too. At least, that's the smart thing to do.