Taco Bell's New Rewards Program Gets You Free Doritos Locos Tacos Just for Signing Up
Get freebies for every $25 you spend.
Passing up Taco Bell rewards is like taking a wad of cash, striking a match, and watching it burn. Especially now that the Chalupa-slinging fast food joint is rolling out a new loyalty program that gets you free tacos for eating tacos. You're already doing the latter, you might as well get a little something, something extra for doing it.
Taco Bell announced on Monday that it's expanding its digital capabilities with in-app updates available nationwide in July, including the an all-new rewards program, Taco Bell Rewards. And while typically you'll have to rack up a few purchases before those freebies start rolling in, merely signing up will score you a free Doritos Locos Taco.
"We’re excited to elevate our digital ecosystem and bring our biggest fans an even more convenient, safe, and rewarding experience at Taco Bell," vice president of digital at Taco Bell Zipporah Allen said in a statement Monday. "Exclusive experiences in our app - like a free Chalupa Cravings Box and earning points towards free food with Taco Bell Rewards -- are just the start of the many digital initiatives that we plan to bring fans throughout the year."
How do you start earning rewards?
Taco Bell said the rewards program will arrive sometime in July, though there doesn't appear to be a specific launch date as of this writing. Once you've downloaded the Taco Bell app and signed up for an account, you'll start earning points for qualifying purchases -- scoring 10 points for every $1 spent. The good news? 250 points gets you a reward while birthdays, bonus challenges, and exclusive offers unlock additional VIP deals.
But what if I order through DoorDash or Postmates?
All third party services are excluded, which means the only way to score points is to order directly through the Taco Bell app.
How can I track my rewards status?
This part's easy. Just navigate on over to the rewards gift box icon in the bottom lefthand corner in the app. The "my rewards" button will tell you if you have any current freebies or you can track your progress via the rewards dashboard. It can, however, take up to 48 hours after an order to update your point status.
Taco Bell points also expire, so you'll need to use 'em or lose 'em. You've got six months.
How do you redeem your points?
Just log into the app, hit "my rewards," and select redeem. Simple, huh?
What's the deal with the tier statuses?
Once you earn 250 points, you'll score "hot" status, which grants you a free bean burrito, cinnamon twists, crunchy taco, cheesy toasted breakfast burrito, or medium fountain drink (plus a birthday surprise). While the second level up, "fire!" includes a free bean burrito, cinnamon twists, crunchy taco, cheesy toasted breakfast burrito, chalupa supreme, chips & nacho cheese sauce, Doritos Locos tacos, medium fountain drink, or regular Baja Blast freeze (plus a birthday surprise).
