Taco Bell's New Rewards Program Gets You Free Doritos Locos Tacos Just for Signing Up

Passing up Taco Bell rewards is like taking a wad of cash, striking a match, and watching it burn. Especially now that the Chalupa-slinging fast food joint is rolling out a new loyalty program that gets you free tacos for eating tacos. You're already doing the latter, you might as well get a little something, something extra for doing it.

Taco Bell announced on Monday that it's expanding its digital capabilities with in-app updates available nationwide in July, including the an all-new rewards program, Taco Bell Rewards. And while typically you'll have to rack up a few purchases before those freebies start rolling in, merely signing up will score you a free Doritos Locos Taco.

"We’re excited to elevate our digital ecosystem and bring our biggest fans an even more convenient, safe, and rewarding experience at Taco Bell," vice president of digital at Taco Bell Zipporah Allen said in a statement Monday. "Exclusive experiences in our app - like a free Chalupa Cravings Box and earning points towards free food with Taco Bell Rewards -- are just the start of the many digital initiatives that we plan to bring fans throughout the year."