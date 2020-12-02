Taco Bell's New Deal Gets You a Free Chalupa Cravings Box

Between Thursday, December 3, and Tuesday, December 15, anyone who signs up for Taco Bell's new rewards program will receive a free Chalupa Cravings Box, in addition to the free Doritos Locos Taco that all new members are granted.

A Chalupa Cravings Box is regularly valued at $5 and includes a medium fountain drink, Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and Cinnamon Twists. In other words, that's five items you'll get for free if you sign up, plus a sixth item if you count the complimentary DLT.

To get the discount, you must be a first time Taco Bell rewards user. After registering, you'll see the offers in the "rewards" section of the Taco Bell app and be alerted about the freebies via email.

Taco Bell rewards launched in June 2020 and is still technically in beta, so this is a good opportunity to see what it's all about and potentially start racking up other rewards.