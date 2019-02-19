Thrillist
Food & Drink

Taco Bell Is Opening the World's First Slide-Thru Takeout Window

By Published On 02/19/2019 By Published On 02/19/2019
Taco Bell slide-thru
Shutterstock.com

There's so much about winter that sucks that it's pointless to start listing the reasons. But here's another if you're keeping track: You probably aren't going to tube through a Taco Bell slide-thru takeout window. (Yes, cue poop jokes.)

In promotion of the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider, which is only available in Canada, it's launching what it claims is the world's first-ever slide-thru takeout window. Of course, with only one of them, you're probably not going to be able to participate. Even more limiting is that it will only be open for a single day. 

T-Bell says in a release that the window will be located at the Horseshoe Resort near Barrie, Ontario. You'll place your order at the top of the hill, hop on a tube, and pick up your order from a custom-built takeout window at the bottom of the hill. 

"Unique, exciting and off-the-wall events are an essential part of the recipe that makes Taco Bell what it is," Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada, said in a statement. 

If you happen to be in Barrie -- maybe taking in a Colts game? -- the window will be open on March 2 from 11:30am to 2:30pm. It doesn't say if the window is low enough to the ground that you won't even have to get off the tube, but life couldn't possibly be that easy. Could it?

h/t Food & Wine

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Writer on the news team at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.