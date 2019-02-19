Taco Bell Is Opening the World's First Slide-Thru Takeout Window

There's so much about winter that sucks that it's pointless to start listing the reasons. But here's another if you're keeping track: You probably aren't going to tube through a Taco Bell slide-thru takeout window. (Yes, cue poop jokes.)
In promotion of the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider, which is only available in Canada, it's launching what it claims is the world's first-ever slide-thru takeout window. Of course, with only one of them, you're probably not going to be able to participate. Even more limiting is that it will only be open for a single day.
T-Bell says in a release that the window will be located at the Horseshoe Resort near Barrie, Ontario. You'll place your order at the top of the hill, hop on a tube, and pick up your order from a custom-built takeout window at the bottom of the hill.
"Unique, exciting and off-the-wall events are an essential part of the recipe that makes Taco Bell what it is," Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada, said in a statement.
If you happen to be in Barrie -- maybe taking in a Colts game? -- the window will be open on March 2 from 11:30am to 2:30pm. It doesn't say if the window is low enough to the ground that you won't even have to get off the tube, but life couldn't possibly be that easy. Could it?
h/t Food & Wine
Chow Down on This Quadruple Stack Burger
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.