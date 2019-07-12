Taco Bell Just Unleashed Extra-Spicy 'Reaper' Nacho Fries Nationwide

When Taco Bell officially introduced its first-ever French fries in January of 2018, the chain said it wouldn't offer them with ketchup because, as a spokesperson put it, "Taco Bell doesn't need ketchup." It's true; the cup of nacho cheese on the side does the job. But could the fries use some heat? Certainly. Well, maybe get a roll of TUMS ready, because Nacho Fries just got some serious heat.
Taco Bell locations across the country are now serving an extra-spicy twist on Nacho Fries, aptly dubbed Steak Reaper Ranch Fries. The star of the show, of course, is the fiery heat of Carolina Reaper peppers, one of the hottest peppers out there. Each order of the fries comes topped with a zesty Reaper Ranch sauce made with the infamous peppers, marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, and sour cream to slightly lessen the sting, according to a press release. You can order the fiery carb overload nacho-style or in burrito form for added convenience.
T-Bell first unleashed the Reaper Fries as a test menu item in Cincinnati, Ohio last August. The nationwide rollout gives us hope for the three other exciting takes on Nacho Fries the chain just started testing in various parts of the country. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced trial runs of all-new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries at locations in Memphis, Vampire Steaked Fries in Chicago, and Loaded Taco Fries in Toledo, Ohio. Like the new Reaper Fries, all three versions feature an array of toppings and sauces that transform Nacho Fries into a meal rather than just a side.
With any luck, all three will be hitting the national menu sometime next July.
