Taco Bell Is Bringing Its Steak White Hot Ranch Fries to Locations Nationwide

Last year, Taco Bell tested a seriously spicy spin on its already beloved Nacho Fries, piling the starchy side with your choice of beef or steak, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, more cheddar cheese, and a spicy ranch sauce. But just in case you had any doubt regarding its heat levels, maybe this will debunk that: The sauce blends creamy buttermilk ranch with ghost chili peppers, which have earned a 1,041,427 on the Scoville Heat Units (SHU) scale.

And now, the Steak White Hot Ranch Fries are here to scorch taste buds nationwide. Taco Bell has brought the creation to its regular menu. Much like its predecessor, the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries, you can choose your fries topped or wrapped into a burrito. The tongue-tingling new fries are available for $2.99 or $3.49 if you go the latter route.