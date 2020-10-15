Taco Bell's Giving Out Free Tacos Again for the First Stolen Base at the World Series

Despite the fact that professional baseball games are happening, there are few things about this season that feel normal due to all of the complications created by the coronavirus pandemic. But if you're craving a tiny bit of normalcy as baseball wraps up with the World Series this month, it looks like Taco Bell may have you covered. The fast food chain is bringing back its popular "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway for the ninth year. It's a small thing, yes, but it's something.

Taco Bell announced the return of the baseball-fueled free food feeding frenzy on Thursday, saying, "in a year full of uncertainty and an unprecedented season that started later than typically scheduled, Taco Bell wants to make sure that this year, taco and baseball fans alike don’t have to wait any longer for the chance to score a free taco." It's the least they can do after removing more than a dozen menu items in August and announcing even more cuts -- including the Mexican Pizza -- slated for November. The World Series starts on Tuesday, October 20.

Like in previous years, you're almost certainly getting a free Doritos Locos Taco out of the deal. In fact, you might get two free Doritos Locos Tacos this time, thanks to a change Taco Bell is making to how you can redeem the offer. The free taco giveaway, of course, is triggered upon the first stolen base of the World Series. Two things will happen after that: 1) Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards members will receive unique redemption codes via the chain's mobile app within hours after the base is stolen, and 2) Taco Bell will host a traditional Doritos Locos Taco giveaway at locations nationwide on October 28. In previous years, the company has hosted a national giveaway at a later date only -- the additional free taco for rewards members is a first.

"Through a season and a year like no other, we are proud to bring back a promotion that fans can always count on and are thrilled to partner with the league again to provide free tacos for all of America -- no matter what team you root for,” Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, said in a press release. "We're looking forward to seeing who will be America’s newest Taco Hero and are excited to give our Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards Members early access to their free Doritos Locos Taco via Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards (Beta).”

One more thing: For the second year in a row, T-Bell is partnering with BetMGM to offer two prop bets for BetMGM app users. You can put your money on which player will steal the first base and trigger the deal and in which inning the first stolen base will happen, according to the release. Of course, if you want to gamble on the platform, you have to be at least 21 years old and live in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, or West Virginia.

Taco Bell launched its loyalty program back in June, giving repeat customers the chance to earn free food. By the way, you get yet another free Doritos Locos Taco just for downloading the app and signing up.