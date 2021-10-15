Taco Bell's Giving Out Free Tacos for the First Stolen Base at the World Series, Again

With the Twins not even bothering to make a wild card game, I am having a hard time justifying watching the MLB playoffs. (A personal problem.) But, as is the case most years, fans of any team or no team at all can come together to cheer for the first stolen base in the World Series.

For the 10th year, Taco Bell will give everyone in the country a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco after the first stolen base in the World Series. The "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" deal is just as simple as that. The first stolen base triggers the big prize, and then Taco Bell announces the date when the free tacos will be doled out at locations across the US.

One twist on this year's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" deal is that the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be involved. It's going to display the base stolen by the nation's "Taco Hero" in the museum. So, if you strain the logic, by eating a free taco, you will be part of a Baseball Hall of Fame exhibit.

"In Cooperstown, we tell the stories of the game on the field and baseball’s impact on fans," Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said. "This program has grown in popularity, and as it enters its 10th year we are thrilled that the hundreds of thousands of fans who will visit the Museum over the next year will be able to relive the exciting World Series moment this base represents."

The World Series will kick off on October 26. Tune in to see your favorite team and/or solely because you want a free taco.