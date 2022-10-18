Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Tacos for a Base Stolen During the 2022 World Series
There are even more ways to score freebies this year too!
As if we haven't gotten enough free food out of Taco Bell as of late, the Chalupa slinger is bringing back its annual Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion. For the 11th consecutive year, T-Bell is giving fans free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for every base stolen during the 2022 World Series.
Once a base is stolen, rewards members will have 10 days to redeem the prize, but it's also not the only way to snag freebies during the World Series.
Taco Bell is asking fans to predict who will be the first to steal a base, and for those that guess correctly, an upgraded reward of a medium fountain drink will be added to their app. After all, you'll need something to wash down the taco.
"Consumers are looking for instant access to exclusive experiences and relevant moments. We’ve combined all of those elements in the biggest update to our SABSAT program since its inception," Global Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said in a press release. "We didn’t even have a mobile app when we first launched SABSAT with MLB. Now the Taco Bell app serves as the ticket to exclusive loyalty opportunities during the World Series."
The biggest series in baseball kicks off on Friday, October 28 live on FOX. You'll have until 11:59 pm on October 27 to submit your predictions.
