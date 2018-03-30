Hurry: Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Disappearing in One Week

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, which appeared earlier this year to much fanfare owing to their $1 price tag and delightful pairing with liquid cheese, are set to disappear from the chain's menu next week.
The Nacho Fries debuted on January 25, and quickly became a runaway hit, largely due to their crispy, seasoned finish served with a side of warm nacho cheese dipping sauce. Sadly, following all the of the hype, which included endorsements from a questionably-stoned Mark Hoppus, Taco Bell announced on Friday that customers have one more week to get their hands on the menu item before they go into hibernation.
According to Delish, Taco Bell's plan was to pull Nacho Fries a lot earlier, but because of skyrocketing demand, the fries persisted. The company claims it sold more than 53 million orders of the dish, which per our excellent math, probably generated a decent amount of revenue.
The demise of Nacho Fries is grim news for an upsetting world, sure, but Taco Bell has confirmed they'll be making a return sometime this summer.
In the meantime, you can speculate on what kind of Frankenstein-ish stunt foods Taco Bell might be prepping in its food lab, like Kit Kat quesadillas and fried chicken taco shells, which are really just the tip of the iceberg, when you think about it.
