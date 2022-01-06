Taco Bell's First-Ever Subscription Gets You a Month of Tacos for $10

Following a clearly successful test phase, Taco Bell is kicking off the new year by bringing its digital taco subscription service nationwide. The $10 monthly pass gets you 30 consecutive days of free tacos, whether you're craving a Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, or the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen said in a press release Thursday. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

The Taco Lover's Pass is now available for purchase via the app. Once you snag your golden ticket, a secret category in the app will pop up for you to choose a taco and redeem in stores. You'll get one each day.