Taco Bell's New Summer Collection Includes This Giant Hot Sauce Float

The days of lounging on a pool float this summer are -- finally, thankfully, mercifully -- just a few weeks away. And just when you thought that any old inflatable pool float will do the job come pool day, Taco Bell just introduced brand new pool floats that could very well be the spiciest.
The Chalupa purveyor unveiled a new line of summer swag this week, including a huge inflatable pool float designed to look like its signature Hot salsa packets. The new line includes all sorts of T-Bell branded warm-weather merch, including bathing suits, beach gear, and apparel. You can sport a sauce packet bikini or swim trunks, for example, all summer long.
If you don’t have any more room in your swimwear collection for another piece (your loss), other highlights from the new collection include a Fire Sauce beach towel to wrap yourself in after hitting the waves, and even a Taco Bell beach umbrella for poolside taco feasting. This stuff is basically begging to be all over your Instagram timeline, so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to get them before they’re sold out.
The new summer collection is a limited release, and it’ll only be around while supplies last, according to Taco Bell. What we’re saying is, don’t snooze on your chance to snag some of this spicy swag. At least, don’t snooze until you’re lazily floating on that Hot Sauce float.
