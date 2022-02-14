Taco Bell Used the Super Bowl to Announce a Mysterious Surprise for Bell Lovers

The amount of immediate interaction prompted by Super Bowl commercials is generally limited to a chuckle or a somber nod for the rare tear-jerker. This year, however, there were more that want you to head to a site, scan a QR code, or do some kind of 360-degree thing with the half-time show. Taco Bell stood among that crowd this year.

Taco Bell debuted its Super Bowl commercial during the fourth quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. In it, the taco shop promised a surprise for anyone who wants it. Though, you're going to have to wait for a couple of months. Taco Bell tells Thrillist that the reward is coming on May 19, but you'll have to be signed up for Taco Bell Rewards by 11:59 pm PT on February 13 to get the perk.