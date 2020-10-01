Taco Bell's Launching a Taco Gifting Service & You Can Score Free Tacos if You're Quick
The first 10,000 users will get a free taco to gift.
The key to my heart is absolutely through my stomach. You can buy my affections for the low price of a burrito, slice of pizza, maybe a fat lobster roll if you're looking to really wine and dine me. I'm not alone here, and Taco Bell gets that. So much so that the Chalupa slinger has launched a service to share your love, gratitude, whatever with the gift of tacos.
The Mexican-inspired fast food chain just announced the debut of its new e-gifting platform, an online destination where you can deliver soft or hard shell tacos to whoever for whatever reason. And to celebrate the launch, which is naturally going down on National Taco Day (October 4), you can send some for free.
"For years, Taco Bell has been a part of our fans’ milestone moments -- from proposals and weddings to graduations and proms -- and we’re excited to introduce a fun and convenient service to help celebrate any occasion in between," chief global brand officer Nikki Lawson said in a statement. "As we continue to innovate and identify new ways to deliver engaging brand experiences with consumers, our focus on our digital infrastructure has allowed us to surprise and delight fans with unexpected offerings. We’re excited to keep exceeding expectations."
The first 10,000 users will score a free taco to gift. You just have to download the app or head over to the website. Fans will just have to stay tuned into Twitter for the official go-ahead. You can then send one -- crunchy or soft, across the room or across the country -- along with a text, DM, or email. And for a limited time, the crunchy variety will come in a special gift wrapping to make the occasion that much more momentous.
"It will be a permanent addition to the app and website, allowing fans to share their love of tacos anytime, for any occasion or no occasion at all," the company said in the press release. "BFFs can now console taco-loving friends whose favorite show was just cancelled, celebrate a half-birthday, or thank someone for noticing a new haircut."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.