Taco Bell's New $10 Subscription Gets You a Taco a Day for 30 Days

Courtesy of Taco Bell

In 2021, Taco Bell trialed a monthly subscription service that got you a taco every single day for 30 days, before bringing it back on a nationwide basis in January. And while we've been without daily tacos since the deal quietly left menus last spring, the fast food fave is celebrating National Taco Day with its triumphant return. To kick off the food holiday, the Taco Lover's Pass is back and you've got only one day to purchase yours. On October 4, Taco Bell Rewards members can snag the digital taco subscription via the Taco Bell app. You'll be able to redeem one of seven tacos every single day for 30 days, and it only costs $10.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

"We're always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but most importantly, unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom," Global Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said in a press release. "As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year, the Taco Lover's Pass, to turn a one-day celebration of tacos into a month-long celebration for our fans." Here are your options for tacos that a part of the deal: the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Haven't joined the loyalty program or downloaded T-Bell's app? That's your first course of action. Get on it, so you can get your tacos.

