You Can Get Free Taco Bell Rewards Points Just by Recycling Your Sauce Packets

We're all intelligent, socially-conscious humans here. I don't need to educate you on our globe's grave climate change crisis or the critical need to recycle, but I will give you an incentive to follow the ladder. Taco Bell is giving away free rewards points just for handing over any used sauce packets.

As part of an expanded partnership with TerraCycle, the Chalupa slinger is handing out 80 freebie rewards points for the sauce packets between November 29 and November 31. Here's how it works: Fill up a box, download a free shipping label, and ship them off to TerraCycle, who will then recycle them for you.

"Now more than ever, consumers don't want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal," TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky said in a press release. "Together, Taco Bell and TerraCycle will push the quick service industry by finally finding a way to recycle this type of product. This effort takes us one step closer to keeping packets out of landfills and our mission of 'Eliminating the Idea of Waste.'"

The program first launched as part of a trial run in 2021 in New Jersey and is now going national. Since its debut, Taco Bell and TerraCycle have collected a total of 135,000 plus sauce packets.

"In the food industry today, there is no widely available solution for recycling the flexible film packets that are so commonly used for condiments," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in the release. "So, we're thrilled to leverage the expertise of TerraCycle to recycle our iconic sauce packet packaging in a way that's as bold and innovative as our menu."