Taco Bell's Testing a $5 Subscription That Gets You a Taco Every Day for 30 Days

I may be a full-fledged adult—with the bills and 401k to prove it—but I am still rather inept at everyday tasks, like feeding myself. Grocery shopping? Meal plans? Not my thing. Taco Bell, however, is doing its part to keep people like me from going hungry. The Chalupa slinger is testing a monthly subscription service that gets you a taco every single day.

The fast food chain announced Monday that it's testing a 30-day program through its app—officially dubbed the Taco Lover's Pass—at select locations across Arizona (more on that in a minute). Pass holders can score one taco each day, according to a spokesperson. While prices will vary on location, the monthly charge during the test launch is between $5 and $10, so you're pretty much assured savings if you take advantage of it multiple times.

In case you're wondering, you've got options when it comes to your daily taco. The pass includes the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.