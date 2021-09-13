Taco Bell's Testing a $5 Subscription That Gets You a Taco Every Day for 30 Days
The 30-day subscription service is currently part of a test program in Arizona.
I may be a full-fledged adult—with the bills and 401k to prove it—but I am still rather inept at everyday tasks, like feeding myself. Grocery shopping? Meal plans? Not my thing. Taco Bell, however, is doing its part to keep people like me from going hungry. The Chalupa slinger is testing a monthly subscription service that gets you a taco every single day.
The fast food chain announced Monday that it's testing a 30-day program through its app—officially dubbed the Taco Lover's Pass—at select locations across Arizona (more on that in a minute). Pass holders can score one taco each day, according to a spokesperson. While prices will vary on location, the monthly charge during the test launch is between $5 and $10, so you're pretty much assured savings if you take advantage of it multiple times.
In case you're wondering, you've got options when it comes to your daily taco. The pass includes the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.
Now as for who can get in on the daily taco-eating action, the Taco Lover's Pass is currently part of a trial run limited to the Tucson, Arizona area. Here's the full list of participating locations:
- 9410 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85730
- 495 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85705
- 1620 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85746
- 1818 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, 85719
- 3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85711
- 2150 W. River Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85741
- 6616 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85715
- 10815 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, Arizona, 85737
- 1111 S Wilmot Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85711
- 7915 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85704
- 7140 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85741
- 4951 S Campbell Ave, Tucson, Arizona, 85706
- 8578 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona, 85710
- 3455 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85716
- 1720 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona, 85745
- 10265 E. Old Vail Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85747
- 1210 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85714
And while all you non-Arizonians might be bummed to miss out, just remember that successful tests typically go nationwide thereafter. There's hope for us yet. With any luck, you'll soon be able to forget about swiping your ex's Netflix password and use their taco subscription instead.