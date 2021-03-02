Taco Bell Is Making Fried Cheese Curds with a Tortilla Chip Coating

Taco Bell recently revealed its unique take on the fried chicken sandwich, a taco-sandwich hybrid held together by a fluffy bread shell. Now, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain is giving us a glimpse at its exciting twists on traditional fried cheese curds, the latest test rollout from its aptly dubbed Learning Labs menu innovation project.

The super-limited launch features two separate menu items, Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries. Both offerings are made possible by the T-Bell's new cheese curd ingredient, which it makes by taking cheddar cheese curds, rolling them in a tortilla chip coating, and crisping them until golden and crunchy, according to a spokesperson. As you may recall, this is basically the same way the chain prepares its version of fried chicken.

The Crispy Cheese Dippers are served in nine-piece orders with a creamy chipotle dipping sauce for about $3. Meanwhile, the poutine-like Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries feature the dippers nestled on a bed of Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, warm cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes for the same price. These delightful-sounding test menu items, however, come with some good news and some bad news.