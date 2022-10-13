Taco Bell Has 2 New Tacos and They're Made for Dipping

Now, you have even more menu items worth celebrating. Taco Bell is testing Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos with Seasoned Beef. The all-new tacos, which will be available exclusively in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, features freshly-fried white corn tortilla shells stuffed with seasoned beef, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses. It's then grilled on the outside and served with your choice of classic red sauce or nacho cheese for dipping.

It's been a big week in Taco Bell news. First, the chain brought back its highly-requested enchilada-burrito hybrid after nearly a decade off menus. Then Taco Bell announced the nationwide debut of its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries .

While you can snag the Dipping Tacos for $2.99 á la carte, upgrading to the Deluxe Box for $7.99 gets you a Beef Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5 Layer, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink with it. I think you know what the right decision is here.

Minneapolis isn't the only market, however, that gets a taste of the Dipping Tacos. Nashville is testing a similar creation, only it's stuffed with shredded beef.

"Taco Bell extends the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco fun to Nashville, TN but this time with the all-new slow-braised shredded beef," the chain wrote in an email to customers. "With the same delicious ingredients of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, the shredded beef is simmered in a flavorful sauce available à la carte for $3.49 and is served with our classic, savory red sauce and nacho cheese sauce for dipping."

It looks like we've got a road trip to plan with only two stops: Minnesota and Tennessee.