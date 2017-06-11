Taco Bell's New Naked Crispy Chicken Chalupa Has Fried Chicken for a Shell

With its long history of unleashing crazy, pseudo-Mexican fast food creations like the Doritos Locos Taco, and most recently, the Quesalupa, Taco Bell has set a high bar for whatever its next big menu item will be. But judging by the insane-looking fried chicken shell Chalupa the company is reportedly selling in a Kansas test market, they might just be onto something.\n\nAccording to a post by GrubGrade, the fried chicken-taco hybrid is called the Naked Crispy Chicken Chalupa, and it's basically the Taco Bell equivalent to KFC's monstrous Double Down sandwich. From what we can tell, it comes with all the same ingredients -- cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream -- as T-Bell's classic Chalupa taco, but instead of a chewy flatbread shell and a meat filling, it comes wrapped in crispy fried chicken. We're not sure what makes the thing "naked," but it'd probably look good wearing some Fire Sauce.\n\nSo far, it looks like Taco Bell is testing the Naked Crispy Chicken Chalupa in Kansas, per the report, and one was recently spotted in Lawrence, KS, via Twitter: \n\n\n@grubgrade Naked Crispy Chicken Chalupa in test markets for Taco Bell pic.twitter.com\/UxcdrZZWGT\n\u2014 Gianpy Belaunde (@plooneytunes) April 24, 2016\n\nAdditionally, it's unclear if the new Chalupa is the same fried chicken shell taco that Taco Bell rolled out in a few California test markets last fall, but based on this report from Eater, they look incredibly similar. As with previous tantalizing test market sightings, we reached out to Taco Bell for more information and any clues as to whether it will get a national release. But like come on, T-Bell -- how can you possibly go wrong?\n\nSign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food\/drink\/fun.\n\nTony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and still thinks no Taco Bell creation will ever compare to the Grilled Stuft Nacho. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.