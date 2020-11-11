Taco Bell’s Making a New ‘Double Steak’ Version of Its Grilled Cheese Burrito

The new burrito—dubbed the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito —is currently available at Taco Bell locations in the Houston area, according to a press release. As its name suggests, it’s made with a double serving of the chain’s marinated steak. It also get a double serving of seasoned rice before it’s rounded out with crunchy red tortilla strips, creamy chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and a blend of three cheeses. And, of course, it comes with cheese grilled right onto the outside of the tortilla for maximum decadence.

Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito lives up to its name. In our initial taste test a few months ago, we were pleased to find an abundance of cheese and flavors reminiscent of a classic grilled cheese. It’s a must-eat for all T-Bell fans. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, it looks like the chain is working on a new, meatier version.

Taco Bell is also serving a spicy version of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, featuring jalapeños grilled into the outer layer of cheese. So, you’re getting cheese and heat on the outside and lots of meat and even more cheese on the inside. Does the steak and optional heat make it better than the original? That remains to be seen. Likewise, it remains to be seen if this thing catches on enough during the test run for Taco Bell to roll it out nationwide. We can hope.

The burrito’s debut comes as part of a flurry of menu news from the Taco Bell this week, including the debut of a new addition to its permanent menu that’s just $1 . The chain also announced it’s celebrating a new partnership with Uber Eats by offering a special deal for buy one, get one (BOGO) free Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Boxes. All you have to do is order a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Box on Uber Eats between now and November 15 and they’ll toss another in for free. Each box comes with a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

All this almost makes up for Taco Bell getting rid of its Mexican Pizza and potatoes. Almost.