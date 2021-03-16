Taco Bell Is Working on a Bunch of New Menu Items Starting at $1

Taco Bell is already one of the least expensive fast food chains out there, as evidenced by Thrillist's fast food delivery review and our staff's several collective lifetimes of drive-thru expertise. So, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the Doritos Locos peddler is working on a slew of new test menu items with prices starting at $1.

The new creations—spicy tacos and an enchilada-grilled cheese-burrito mashup, among others—are sadly limited to trial runs in certain cities at the moment, but on the bright side, they give us a peek at what Taco Bell has in the pipeline for potential additions to its national menu. How they're priced can also be a good indicator of the company's thinking around value.

Here's where you can find the new menu items and what to expect, according to a preview from a Taco Bell spokesperson: