Taco Bell Is Testing Its Plant-Based Cravetarian Tacos in a New City

Last spring, Taco Bell began testing its first plant-based meat creation called the Cravetarian Taco. A boldly seasoned beef-inspired creation packed into a crispy corn shell with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream, it was available at a single Southern California location. The chain is now taking its veggie-friendly recipe to a new city in a new format.

As part of a more expansive test run, Taco Bell is bringing its plant-based Cravetarian beef to the Detroit, Michigan area, where you can snag the meatless favorite as part of the chain's new $5 Cravetarian Box Combo meal. According to Chew Boom, who first reported on the news, the combo features a Cravetarian Chalupa Supreme, Cravetarian Burrito Supreme, Chips & Nacho Cheese, and a medium drink.

"This new-plant based protein is Taco Bell's proprietary innovation crafted in-house," a spokesperson for Taco Bell told Thrillist in April. "The Cravetarian Taco does not include any Beyond Meat protein. Taco Bell is still working with Beyond Meat to take the time to create a new protein—different from this test—that offers a unique twist without compromising on craveability. As with other products, Taco Bell will need to test that new protein, which will occur in the coming year."

You aren't limited to that massive combo meal, however. In fact, you can substitute regular meat for the Cravetarian beef in just about any order. You won't be up-charged for it, either.