Taco Bell Is Introducing 3 New Iced Coffee Flavors

We've had opinions on Taco Bell's coffee in the past. In fact, one colleague went as far as to compare its taste to "rubber." But that was then, and this is now.

Fresh off the heels of its Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos announcement, the fast food joint is rolling out yet another innovation. Taco Bell is testing three new iced coffee flavors in Fresno, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Brand Eating reports.

The chain is mixing its premium-roast coffee with three sweet creamer variations. The Mexican-inspired lineup includes Dulce de Leche, Mexican Chocolate Mocha, and Sweet Vanilla. You can snag a large cup for $2.99.

It isn't, however, T-Bell's only coffee innovation of late. In March, a Cinnabon Delights Coffee landed on the menu. The debut featured that same premium-roast coffee with cream and Cinnabon cinnamon flavoring. It's available both iced and hot for $2.29.

And while you might not be able to get your hands on the new beverages just yet, you can snag a Crunchy Taco for free nationwide when you spend $12 or more during lunch this week.