Taco Bell Just Dropped 3 New Menu Items That We Can't Wait to Try

If you needed any excuse to skip the grocery store this week and order in every single night all in the spirit of self-care, here's your sign to do just that. Taco Bell surprised us all with the Monday morning news we needed: The Chalupa slinger is releasing three all-new menu items, which will all make their nationwide debut this week.

On February 10, T-Bell will drop its new Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. If the news sounds familiar, that's because Doritos unveiled that new flavor of chip back in December. The Locos Tacos version features a crunchy taco shell made of those Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips and loaded with toppings. You can snag the new launch a la carte or in Supreme form for $2.49.

"2022 also marks the 10th anniversary of the first DLT launch at Taco Bell, as well as the Taco Bell brand's 60th anniversary," the chain said in a newsletter Monday. "The new Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos provide an opportunity to celebrate the beloved menu item that's become a staple fan-favorite, but with a new spicy twist."