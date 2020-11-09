Taco Bell's Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Boxes on Uber Eats

Look at that. You made it through the first week of November. The 2020 Election—and all of the related stress and anxiety—is fading away. Now would be a good time to treat yourself... so, look no further than a new delivery deal from Taco Bell.

On Monday, the newly Mexican Pizza-less chain announced it's celebrating its new partnership with delivery service Uber Eats by offering a special deal for buy one, get one (BOGO) free Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Boxes . All you have to do is place an order for a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Box via Uber Eats sometime between now and November 15 and they'll throw in an extra box for free, according to the deal's terms. Each box includes a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

In case you missed it, Taco Bell announced the return of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa a couple of weeks ago alongside all-new vegetarian options, but because it's not a permanent menu addition, it'll only be around for a short time. Each TCC—yes, I'm tired of typing out the full name—is made with a special shell featuring six-month aged cheddar cheese that's baked right onto the outside. It comes filled with meat (or black beans if you opt for the vegetarian version), lettuce, tomatoes, more cheddar cheese, and sour cream before any customizations you may choose.

Taco Bell's partnership with Uber Eats provides delivery coverage to 4,700 of the chain's locations across the country, according to a spokesperson. All said, you're doubling up on your lunch with this deal. But consider passing along the savings in the form of a generous tip for your delivery person.