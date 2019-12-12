Taco Bell Just Made the World's First 'Tram-Thru'

Pulling up at a drive-thru is superior to strolling into a fast food restaurant for a number of reasons. For one, you don't have to leave your car, which is crucial in the winter. It's obvious, but it's the main advantage. Secondly, it's relatively fast. You place your order in the audio box, make sure everything is correct on screen, and slide to the window to exchange money for bags full of food. Then you get to peel out while stuffing hot fries in your mouth.
Unfortunately, not all of us have the luxury of owning cars -- so trudging to the nearest Taco Bell via subway or our own two feet are sometimes our only option. The newly established Taco Bell in Melbourne, Australia, however, decided to do something for the city dwellers on public transportation. The chain opened the world's very first tram-thru.
"We are extremely excited to have introduced Taco Bell to Melbourne, in a way that celebrates what the city is internationally known for -- its trams," Tamika Nelsen, marketing manager of Taco Bell Australia, said in a press release. "Drive-thrus are as iconic to Taco Bell as trams are to Melbourne, so we're thrilled to have brought this unique experience to our fans."
Taco Bell fans taking the tram down Chapel Street were able to place orders for iconic T-Bell items, like Crunchwrap Supremes and nachos, which were then brought onto the tram several stops later because -- conveniently enough -- the tram has a stop right outside the brand new Taco Bell in Melbourne.
Though the tram-thru doesn't appear to be a permanent fixture for the Taco Bell down under, it was still a way to get fans involved in a new experience that was equal parts Melbourne and Taco Bell. Now, if only we could get something similar for New York City's subway...
